Mike Birbiglia and Eddie Schmidt on building a stand-up special from scratch in ‘Good One: A Show About Jokes’

Mike Birbiglia attends the "Just For Us" Broadway Opening Night at Hudson Theatre, New York, NY, June 26, 2023

Mike Birbiglia attends the "Just For Us" Broadway Opening Night at Hudson Theatre, New York, NY, June 26, 2023 Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect.

Stand up comedian Mike Birbiglia is used to having total control over his material, so he found it quite disconcerting when documentary filmmaker Eddie Schmidt started following him around with a camera. 

“When you have someone else directing and editing and producing your story, it's an extraordinary level of trust,” says Birbiglia. “And I felt deeply uncomfortable almost throughout. And so it's a testament to Eddie, that he's just a very zen person that he talked me down from the ledge probably five or six times.” 

Mike Birbiglia and director Eddie Schmidt talk to Eric Deggans about adapting a popular comedy podcast into their new Peacock special, Good One: A Show About Jokes. They also talk about sticking with the truth in autobiographical comedy following allegations that fellow stand-up comedian Hasan Minhaj falsified elements of his award-winning stand up special, Homecoming King.

