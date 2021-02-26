With Paramount+, what’s old is new again

ViacomCBS is set to launch its streaming service Paramount+ on March 4. The details behind the newest streamer were unveiled this week and the company is going all in on reboots.

Paramount+ will include all the content that used to be on CBS All Access, and will eventually have new shows that are rebooted versions of everything from “Spongebob Squarepants” to “Inside Amy Schumer” to “Frasier.” There will also be series based on movies including “The Italian Job,” “Love Story” and “Fatal Attraction.”

ViacomCBS is late to the party with this newest entrant in the steaming wars, so the company will have to work hard to convince viewers to pay $10 a month for a version without ads and $5 a month with ads.

To do that, the company is also adding news and sports to the mix. There will be NFL games and a spin-off of “60 Minutes.”

On the theatrical movie front, Paramount announced it is staying the course on theatrical releases for big movies like “A Quiet Place Part II” and “Mission: Impossible 7,” but is shortening the window from 90 days to 45 or 30 days.