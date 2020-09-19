This year’s awards season is full of twists and turns: virtual ceremonies and festivals, and Oscars campaigns that are more low-key than past years. The process of campaigning for the prestigious awards also looks a little different, as many actors try to avoid the optics of promoting their projects during a global pandemic.

The Emmys are holding their first-ever virtual ceremony this year. Planning for the ceremony, which host Jimmy Kimmel predicted would be a “beautiful disaster,” was still far from finished in the week leading up to the ceremony. One major question that remains is how the awards will be presented — whether the winners will pre-record acceptance speeches or say them live. The producers are also reportedly considering delivering the Emmys statues to the winners in real time via a carrier wearing a hazmat suit.



Meanwhile, some film festivals have been canceled this year, while others are holding virtual events for press and the public. Scott Feinberg, the Hollywood Reporter’s awards columnist, says that not being able to attend the festival in person makes it harder to get a read on the favorites for this year. But he thinks Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland” and Bryan Fogel’s “The Dissident” could be among the major Oscar contenders this year.