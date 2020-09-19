At the Goldman Sachs investor conference Tuesday, media executives talked up the numbers for their streaming services.

ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish touted the growth of CBS All Access, and announced that his company plans to rebrand the streaming service as Paramount+ in 2021, a move that could target younger and international audiences who are not familiar with the CBS brand.

Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, has reached 15 million downloads this year, according to Comcast CEO Brian Roberts. The company has offered a free tier supported by ads since Peacock’s launch this July, but did not release figures for ad revenue. Roberts also said that NBCUniversal’s film division would face difficulties in 2021, as the company will produce new films with decreased revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic.



AT&T CEO John Stankey said he was “really pleased” with the launch of the streaming service HBO Max. He also said that the company would have been “flat-footed” in the pandemic. The company has announced plans to launch a cheaper version of the service with advertisements, which compete with lower-priced services like Disney+ or Hulu’s ad-supported tier.