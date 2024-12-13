Documentarian Nic Stacey on his film, ‘Buy Now! The Shopping Conspiracy’

People visit the Nike store at 5th Avenue during the holiday season in New York City. Photo by REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz.

The holidays are upon us and what better way to get into the spirit than with documentarian Nic Stacey, whose new film “Buy Now! The Shopping Conspiracy” tackles over-consumption. 

“The level of increase in the amount of clothes that people purchase is crazy.” Stacey says. “People basically buy, I think, it's 60% more clothes per year than they did 15 years ago. There's this huge increase in the amount of items that people buy, and they then last a way shorter amount of time than they did in the past.”

The London-based filmmaker shares how he managed to pull together an impressive list of whistleblowers from Amazon, Adidas, and Apple. He also says that working with Netflix’s U.K. team was a breeze, despite the documentary’s focus on tech giants. Stacey also explains why he chose to use an AI narrator named “Sasha” to guide viewers through the film.

