The holidays are upon us and what better way to get into the spirit than with documentarian Nic Stacey, whose new film “Buy Now! The Shopping Conspiracy” tackles over-consumption.

“The level of increase in the amount of clothes that people purchase is crazy.” Stacey says. “People basically buy, I think, it's 60% more clothes per year than they did 15 years ago. There's this huge increase in the amount of items that people buy, and they then last a way shorter amount of time than they did in the past.”

The London-based filmmaker shares how he managed to pull together an impressive list of whistleblowers from Amazon, Adidas, and Apple. He also says that working with Netflix’s U.K. team was a breeze, despite the documentary’s focus on tech giants. Stacey also explains why he chose to use an AI narrator named “Sasha” to guide viewers through the film.