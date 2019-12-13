-
Harvey Weinstein and his accusers who took him to civil court may have reached a settlement, but it doesn’t look much like justice. Weinstein won’t have to pay any of the settlement himself, and no single woman will received more than $500,000.
-
The controversy over the portrayal of real-life journalist Kathy Scruggs in Clint Eastwood’s movie “Richard Jewell” continues. The Atlanta Journal Constitution wants an on-screen disclaimer, but Warner Bros is not budging.
Hollywood news banter: Yes, there’s maybe a Weinstein settlement, but be sure to read the fine print
Credits
Guest:
Matthew Belloni - Hollywood Reporter - @THRMattBelloni
Host:
Kim Masters
Producer:
Kaitlin Parker