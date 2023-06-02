An interesting dynamic played out in France this week: While the Writers Guild of America strike was ongoing in the United States, at the Cannes Film Festival, says the Hollywood Reporter’s Rebecca Keegan, “all bets were off.” Many writer-directors (see: Wes Anderson, James Mangold, Martin Scorsese, Todd Haynes) and actors were “on display promoting their films.” What was going on? Did that weaken the position of the WGA?

Plus, “The Little Mermaid” got “review bombed” on IMDb. Matt Belloni of Puck News and Rebecca Keegan, senior editor of film at the Hollywood Reporter, discuss.