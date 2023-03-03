Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav has announced in an earnings call that Warner Bros. wants to expand the “The Lord of the Rings” franchise. Warner Bros. is cutting a direct deal with a Swedish video game company that acquired the rights to some of J.R.R. Tolkien’s estate. This report comes after Amazon Studios’ $1 billion LOTR’s series. Zaslav also said they are in talks with Peter Jackson to make the new films.

Kim Masters and Matt Belloni look into Amazon’s reaction to the news, the talks with Jackson, and whether Zaslav can pull off the franchise.