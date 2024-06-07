Comedian Neal Brennan on standup special ‘Crazy Good’

Neal Brennan became a fixture in comedy as co-creator and executive producer of the critically acclaimed Chappelle’s Show. Now doing his own Netflix specials, he tells Eric Deggans that he’s aware of the controversy that follows some of his friends in the comedy world — and doesn’t really get it.

“When I see them being elevated to sort of ‘oracle status,’ there's probably a protective part of me, there's probably a grateful part of me, and then there's also part of me that's like, ‘What? These guys are idiots. Like, what? Him?’” Brennan jokes.

Deggans talks to Brennan about his most recent Netflix special, Crazy Good, and what he and friends like Chappelle and Chris Rock have taught each other about their craft.