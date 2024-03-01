Composer Laura Karpman on ‘American Fiction,’ Marvel, and hard-won success

Composer Laura Karpman, now Oscar-nominated for her work on American Fiction, has managed to find success writing music for movies, TV shows, and games, even though the playing field was not level.

“It's easy to blame yourself for things,” says Karpman. “And I think, you know, after certain things had happened, I saw my beautiful male allies' careers shoot up and mine didn't do the same. I started thinking maybe it was forces beyond me.”

Laura Karpman talks to NPR contributor Jeff Lunden about why she helped found the Alliance for Women Film Composers. And she explains how sneaking a theme song into a Disney+ Marvel show helped her get hired on her first big-budget movie.

