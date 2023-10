As negotiations to end the SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike in Hollywood continue, Netflix announces a price hike of about 25%. Kim Masters and Matt Belloni analyze whether Netflix needs this, what’s behind its decision, and how it will impact its subscribers.

“It's a natural evolution of the streaming business to create a premium product that people who care about this stuff will actually pay for,” says Belloni. “And then most people don't, and they're fine with that.”