After recently announcing it would shelve another finished project – this time, the $70 million Coyote vs. Acme feature – Warner Bros. Discovery has reversed course. Following backlash from filmmakers and critics, the studio – home to the Looney Tunes franchise – decided to find a buyer for the live-action/animated film. Kim Masters and Matt Belloni look into the ramifications of this decision.

Plus, Warner Music - not part of WBD - has announced an AI-generated Édith Piaf biopic. Is this bad timing?