The Writers Guild of America plans to start negotiations with studios for fair compensation and protections for its members on March 20. At the same time, studios could use the opportunity to get rid of expensive deals and make things cheaper. The screenwriter's last standoff happened between 2007 and 2008. Could the entire industry be moving towards strike? Kim Masters and Matt Belloni discuss.

Plus, they look into Netflix scrapping a Nancy Meyers’ over-budget movie.