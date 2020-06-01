Apple is upping its movie game and putting its stamp on an awards-caliber film. The tech giant is planning to partner with Paramount for Martin Scorsese’s next movie, “Killers of the Flower Moon.” The period drama is based on David Grann’s book of the same name and stars Leonardo DiCaprio. It carries a price tag of at least $150 million, though some sources put the figure closer to $200 million.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” was originally at Paramount, and while the studio didn’t love the ever-expanding budget, they were willing to stay the course. That was until Scorsese changed the script and switched DiCaprio from playing the hero FBI character to the nephew of the film’s villain. The studio saw this move as making the movie less commercial, yet the budget stayed the same. At that point, Paramount allowed the film to be shopped around.

Scorcese’s last movie “The Irishman” went to Netflix, and while the film did land some nominations for the streamer, it didn’t take home any of the big awards. Apple is hoping this next Scorcese film can bring them some Oscar gold.

Unlike the Netflix deal, which only gave Scorcese a limited theatrical release, with the Apple deal, “Killers of the Flower Moon” would have a more significant theatrical run. More time in theaters (when they reopen, that is) is appealing to auteur filmmakers who want audiences to see their work on the big screen.

As the entertainment industry is desperate to get back to work, some major theme parks are beginning to reveal plans to reopen. Universal theme parks in Florida plan to reopen in phases, beginning on June 5. Walt Disney World will start to reopen on July 11, with rules about social distancing and wearing masks. Disney CEO Bob Chapek told CNN he doesn’t see mask enforcement being a problem. But will young kids really wear a mask all day in the Florida summer heat? One thing Chapek doesn’t address is what happens if there’s a coronavirus resurgence and the park has to close again.