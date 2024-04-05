‘One Life’ director James Hawes on telling the story of Sir Nicholas Winton, the ‘British Schindler’

When director James Hawes set out to make One Life, a film about Sir Nicholas Winton, who saved more than 600 children from Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia, he was dealing with a subject of special interest to Kim Masters. Among those children was her mother.

“This is a film about the triumph of human spirit,” says Hawes. “And it is eventually uplifting because of, frankly Kim, people like you who are out there now wouldn't otherwise be. And this story will now be part of my life, writ through me like a stick of rock, for the rest of my being.”

Hawes joins Masters in a special episode of The Business dedicated to the story of Nicholas Winton, or Nicky, as he was called during his long life. Hawes talks about how after years as a television director, he found his feature directorial debut in One Life, and Masters shares her deeply personal family stories connected to Winton’s rescue efforts.