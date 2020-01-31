- Emma Watts is stepping down from her role as chief of 20th Century Studios, less than a year after Disney completed its merger with Fox. The respected executive oversaw film production at the famous Fox studio, but now that it’s been absorbed by Disney, there’s less of a market for the adult dramas that Watts spearheaded. Watts was also one of the few top female executives at a major studio, and her departure leaves Disney without any women in top executive roles.
- The coronavirus has wreaked havoc on the film industry in China. Lunar New Year is the most popular movie-going weekend in China, but this year, it brought in only $2 million compared to $500 million in 2019.
Hollywood news banter: Disney continues to obliterate Fox
Credits
Guest:
Matthew Belloni - Hollywood Reporter - @THRMattBelloni
Host:
Kim Masters
Producer:
Kaitlin Parker