New rules, spicy snubs, and a few surprises: The 2024 Academy Award nominees

Oppenheimer domination, a lack of Barbie love, and a French film nominated for Best Picture that France didn’t even submit for an Oscar. Hollywood Reporter Executive Awards Editor Scott Feinberg helps us make sense of this year’s Academy Awards nominees.

“Aside from Best Picture, all of the major categories are chosen just by the people who work in that specific area,” Feinberg explains. “So, when people say, ‘Oh, the Academy snubbed Greta Gerwig,’ well, if you feel that it is a snub, it’s a snub by the directors branch, which is only about six percent of the entire Academy.”

Kim Masters and Feinberg provide an in-depth look at the 2024 Oscars by examining updated rules, controversial snubs, and a few surprises.