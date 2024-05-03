Pam Grier: On ‘Them,’ Blaxploitation, and Tarantino

Eric Deggans speaks to Pam Grier, the legendary Blaxploitation film star known for ‘70s movies like Coffy and Foxy Brown. The actress now appears in the second season of Prime Video’s horror anthology series, Them: The Scare. She found that playing the role was scarier than she expected.

“It gave me such stress. I had a nosebleed at one point. I was shaking. I was breaking out in a rash like, ‘I don't know how much I can do. But I've got to finish it. I've committed and if I can not have them send me to the hospital, we're good,’” Grier jokes.

The pioneering female action star explains the origins of the term “Blaxploitation” and shares how she accidentally left Quentin Tarantino hanging for three weeks after he sent her his script for Jackie Brown.

