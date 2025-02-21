Feud(s): The Murdochs (ongoing) + Harvey vs. Bob Weinstein (developing)

The Murdoch family drama continues as courtroom details have been released following a private trial in Nevada. How did News Corp founder Rupert Murdoch fail to secure the direction of his family’s conservative news empire? Also, why is Harvey Weinstein suing his brother? Kim Masters and Matt Belloni investigate.

Family feud? After Rupert Murdoch’s failed attempt to hand off the News Corp empire solely to his son Lachland, details have emerged from a private family trial in Reno, Nevada. “All of it is now on display in the New York Times,” says Belloni. “And then couple that with the fact that James Murdoch has now gone public in the Atlantic in a long story the same week, saying that his family has betrayed him and he doesn't speak to his father. It leaves the future of this empire very much in question. That was not what Rupert Murdoch wanted when he initiated this proceeding.”

Executive favor? As the unfolding Murdoch family drama decides the fate of Fox News, is there a scenario where Rupert asks for a presidential favor? “Rupert was certainly at the White House recently chatting with Trump,” Belloni notes. “It would be an extraordinary set of circumstances for the President to get involved in what is essentially an inheritance drama. But Fox News is pretty important to the President, and the future of Fox News definitely hangs in the balance here.”

Last ditch effort? In what appears to be a desperate situation, convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein has sued his brother Bob, and Weinstein Company executive David Glasser — alleging fraud and conspiracy to oust him from the company. “Harvey would not be doing this from prison if he didn't need the money,” Belloni explains. “From everything I've heard around Harvey, his legal bills are very substantial. He had already mortgaged one house, and I think the lawsuit here suggests that he's in a pretty desperate state.”