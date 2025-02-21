Pamela Anderson on her life in show business and ‘The Last Showgirl’

You might think Pamela Anderson, star of The Last Showgirl, would still be making bank from her breakout role on Baywatch. But Anderson says she came into the business pretty green.

“I wouldn't have thought this was going to be the number one TV show in the world, that it was going to be in 150 countries, that they were going to make Barbie dolls of me and never pay me anything from it,” Anderson says. “This was at the beginning of syndication, and David Hasselhoff was a producer, so even today he makes millions of dollars a year in residuals. I make a couple of thousand. It doesn't matter. I mean, it all evens out in the end.”

Anderson, who says she was a shy girl from a small town in Canada, tells us how a chance appearance on a jumbotron at a football game catapulted her into the world of entertainment. She also recalls that her now-former agent nearly cost her the starring role in The Last Showgirl, which has brought her a SAG-AFTRA nomination for Best Actress.