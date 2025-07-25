ENCORE: Emmy nominated ‘The Penguin’ showrunner Lauren LeFranc on embracing her inner crime boss

This week, we revisit Eric Deggans’ conversation with the now Emmy-nominated showrunner of HBO’s The Penguin, Lauren LeFranc. When she got the call to create the series focused on Colin Farrell’s character in The Batman, she found that depicting the rise of the notorious Gotham criminal felt good.

“It felt very freeing, because he is an a-hole,” LeFranc jokes. “He’s a lot of things, but at the same time, I understand. I get it. There's something really exciting about just doing it, saying whatever you want, not caring what other people think.”

Lauren LeFranc talks about the challenges of adapting a well-known comic book villain into a complex, three-dimensional character. She shares why her perspective as a woman writing a show about a middle-aged crime boss makes for interesting storytelling. And of course, she talks about working with Colin Farrell, who is up for an Emmy as star of the show and also served as a hands-on executive producer.