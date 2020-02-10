In a year where the Academy faced continued backlash to nominees once again being #OscarsSoWhite, the actual ceremony served up some history-making moments. "Parasite," the first Korean film ever even nominated for an Oscar took home the biggest prize of all. In addition to Best Picture, Bong Joon Ho also won Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Film.

But while Oscars history was being made, not that many people were actually watching. Ratings were down to under 24 million viewers--about 6 million less than watched last year. The continued lack of a host could be one reason people aren't tuning in, but nonetheless, the Academy tried to do their best to put on a show, including an opening number fronted by Janelle Monae and a random performance by Eminem.