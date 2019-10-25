- Rose McGowan is suing Weinstein, his lawyers, and the intelligence agency Black Cube for racketeering, fraud, intentional infliction of emotional distress and more.
- Do you have Verizon? Congrats, you’re a Disney+ subscriber!
- Classic Fox movies used to be shown at movie theaters across the country, but Disney’s putting a stop to that.
Hollywood news banter: Rose McGowan sues Harvey Weinstein, Lisa Bloom and others
Credits
Guest:
Matthew Belloni - Hollywood Reporter - @THRMattBelloni
Host:
Kim Masters
Producer:
Kaitlin Parker