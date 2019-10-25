Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage on their Hulu series ‘Looking for Alaska’

The new Hulu series ‘Looking for Alaska’ follows the coming of age of Miles, a morose teenager who convinces his parents to send him to Culver Creek, a boarding school that looks a lot like a rustic summer camp in the woods of Alabama.

There, Miles, played Charlie Plummer, meets his gregarious new roommate, played by Denny Love, who goes by the nickname The Colonel. Thanks to The Colonel, Miles soon meets--and of course falls for--his mysterious fellow student Alaska Young. Friendships, romances, pranks and drama soon follow.

The ‘Looking for Alaska’ Hulu series is based on the John Green novel of the same name. This streaming adaptation comes from writer-producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. Since first meeting more than 15 years ago, the two have been prolific--their series include ‘The O.C,’ ‘Gossip Girl,’ ‘Runaways,’ this year’s ‘Nancy Drew’ series on The CW, plus a ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot in the works at HBO Max.

Schwartz originally intended to make ‘Looking for Alaska’ into a movie--though that was 14 years ago--before streaming services even existed. Savage and Schwartz talk about the long journey of bringing the book to the screen and discuss some of the key changes they made when adapting John Green’s novel ‘Looking for Alaska’ for Hulu.

They also talk about navigating the changing TV landscape and why they actually shrunk their production company in order to do more of what they love.