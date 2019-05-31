Reginald Hudlin on his Clarence Avant documentary ‘The Black Godfather’

You may have never heard of Clarence Avant, but this enigmatic manager, producer and record executive has touched the lives of a wide array of people you have heard of: Bill Withers, Hank Aaron, Barack Obama. In his new Netflix documentary ‘The Black Godfather,’ Hudlin lines up all those people and many more to reveal the behind-the-scenes story of Avant, now 88 years old. Hudlin explains how he got all of them to sit for interviews for a doc that will soon drop on Netflix, possibly because Avant’s daughter is married to Ted Sarandos. Hudlin also talks about his own career--which kicked off in 1990 with ‘House Party,’ a Sundance hit that started as a short film at Harvard.