While negotiations to end the actors’ strike got suspended this week, Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour is coming to theaters. AMC cut a deal to show and distribute the concert film, which is expected to generate as much as $150 million opening weekend.

Was this a good deal for Swift and AMC? And with Beyoncé releasing a similar film in December, will this become a trend with other artists? Kim Masters and Matt Balloni of Puck News answer these questions. Plus they look into The Exorcist: Believer movie.

