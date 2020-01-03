Hollywood news banter: Looking at the year ahead

Matt Belloni, editorial director of The Hollywood Reporter, and Lucas Shaw, entertainment reporter for Bloomberg, join Kim Masters to discuss top industry news stories heading into 2020.
- Will Netflix finally win a Best Picture Oscar?
- Disney ruled at the box office in 2019, but they don’t have nearly as much on deck for 2020.
- What franchises are worthy of going to theaters and which ones will go straight to streaming?
- There’s the potential for lots of labor unrest in the industry in 2020.
- What will be the fate of HBO?