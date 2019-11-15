- Disney+ has been revealed. There are lots of subscribers, but how many are getting it for free through Verizon?
- With Disney+ now up and running, the industry faces a real transparency crisis. With streamers, it’s very hard for people outside the company to know how many people are actually watching, and that lack of data makes it difficult to negotiate deals.
- In the same vein of not being transparent, Amazon is now not releasing box office numbers for certain films.
- The former head of HBO, Richard Plepler, is going to Apple.
Hollywood news banter: Lots of streaming options but who's actually watching?
Credits
Guest:
Matthew Belloni - Hollywood Reporter - @THRMattBelloni
Host:
Kim Masters
Producer:
Kaitlin Parker