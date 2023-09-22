Rupert Murdoch has announced that he is stepping down as chairman of Fox Corp. and News Corp., leaving his son Lachlan Murdoch to lead the companies. Where does this leave siblings James, Elisabeth, and Prudence in the line of succession?

Then, Warner Brothers Discovery announces plans to bring live sports to Max in October. The streamer’s latest offering comes as a striking blow to cable providers. “The day when ESPN is available without a cable subscription is probably the day when the bundle hits the point of no return,” says Matt Belloni of Puck News. “It's not going to disappear, of course,” he continues. “But it will be significantly harmed and there could be a downward spiral from there.”