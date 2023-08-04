After months of stagnation and much ambiguity, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers has reached out to the Writers Guild of America to restart negotiations this week. Is there a deal to be made?

Kim Masters and Matt Belloni explore. Plus, they discuss the interim agreements which have allowed some Hollywood productions to continue during the strike. And they look into CEO Bob Iger’s decision to bring back two consultants “to dispose of or to bolster” Disney’s assets. Will they be able to help?