The AMPTP asks to meet striking WGA members. Is a deal to be had?

Members of the Writers Guild of America East picket outside the Warner Bros. Discovery offices in New York on July 13, 2023. Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA/REUTERS

After months of stagnation and much ambiguity, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers has reached out to the Writers Guild of America to restart negotiations this week. Is there a deal to be made? 

Kim Masters and Matt Belloni explore. Plus, they discuss the interim agreements which have allowed some Hollywood productions to continue during the strike. And they look into CEO Bob Iger’s decision to bring back two consultants “to dispose of or to bolster” Disney’s assets. Will they be able to help?

Kim Masters

Joshua Farnham