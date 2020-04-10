The most recent episodes of the TBS late-night show “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” starts with the usual theme song, but the set is now more … a setting.

As the coronavirus pandemic grounds life to a halt, Bee and her husband, fellow “Daily Show” alum Jason Jones, moved their family to their home in upstate New York, where they’re now cranking out new weekly episodes of “Full Frontal.”

With the rest of the show’s 70-person staff working remotely, Jones has become the crew, while Bee performs, surrounded by trees and the occasional woodland creature.

In her homebound episodes, Bee addresses how the coronavirus disproportionately impacts low wage workers, medical staff and women.

Bee and Jones recently joined us from their home studio to share how they’re making it work.