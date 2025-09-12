A new Murdoch family settlement resets the dynamic

Shake-ups… err, settlements abound in the world of The Murdoch Estate as the dissenting heirs — most notably Prudence, James and Liz — are now the beneficiaries of a $3.3 billion agreement split amongst the three non-Lachlan children of Rupert Murdoch. Or, as Kim Masters puts it: “They have walked away and Fox is now Lachlan’s to keep, as Rupert wants it to be kept, very conservative.” Masters and her partner in Banter Matt Belloni dig into the details, plus the recent news that Paramount Skydance is preparing a bid to acquire Warner Bros.