Awards expert Scott Feinberg primes us for the Emmys on Sunday, Sept. 14

Awards season is officially in full swing with what promises to be an eventful Emmys ceremony this Sunday night (Sept. 14). Wanna get a leg up on your office prediction pool? Our conversation with Scott Feinberg, Executive Awards Editor of The Hollywood Reporter, is a must-listen:

“Seth Rogen alone could make history this year,” Feinberg observes. “He would be the first person to win, potentially, for producing, directing, writing, and lead acting in a Comedy Series. And it's very possible that could happen.”

Dig in for the rest of Feinberg’s news you can use, including this fun fact: “The last time that the most nominated drama lost [the award for Outstanding Drama Series] was 2017.” Hint: Severance is up for 27 total statues at this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards, while The Pitt is up for 13.