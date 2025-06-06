Seth Meyers on finding comedic relief amid political chaos

As the Trump administration ups the pressure on media companies, Late Night host Seth Meyers says he and his bosses at NBC have no plans to back off the political satire (as far as he knows).

“I only see one path forward for our show, which is keep doing what we're doing,” Meyers notes. “I would certainly be pessimistic about how happy I would be if we did whatever version of the show the current administration would be happy with, or the one that they would stop complaining about.”

Meyers joins Masters to demonstrate why the nickname Trump gave him — Marble Mouth Meyers — doesn’t really land. He also talks about how his years at Saturday Night Live both shaped and traumatized him and how fatherhood provided plenty of material for his standup specials: Lobby Baby and Dad Man Walking.