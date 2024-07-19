ENCORE: Justin Marks, Rachel Kondo on their Emmy-smashing hit ‘Shōgun’

Shōgun co-creators Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo, pictured here, saw their hard work on the series pay off this with a whopping 25 Emmy nominations for the 2024 awards ceremony. Photo credit: Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO via Reuters Connect

Shōgun co-creator Justin Marks says he and his wife, Rachel Kondo, poured blood, sweat, and tears into their massively expensive, and heavily subtitled, FX series. But…

 “None of that hardship compares to the hardship of actually saying ‘yes’ to something like this. I don't know how they have slept at night for the last few years, just knowing the risk, the expenditure, and the potential downside exposure to something that is as ambitious as this.”

All that anxiety paid off. Shōgun earned 25 Emmy nominations this week, including outstanding drama. It’s now the second non-English show after Squid Game to be considered in the category. Marks and Kondo spoke with us in March about adapting the story of feudal Japan and their elaborate five-step process of translating their English words into Japanese dialogue.

