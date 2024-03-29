Shōgun co-creator Justin Marks says he and his wife, Rachel Kondo, poured blood, sweat, and tears into their massively expensive–and heavily subtitled FX limited series. But…

“None of that hardship compares to the hardship of actually saying ‘yes’ to something like this. I don't know how they have slept at night for the last few years, just knowing the risk, the expenditure, and the potential downside exposure to something that is as ambitious as this,” Marks says.

Marks and Kondo talk about taking on a new and very different adaptation of Shōgun more than 40 years after the James Clavell book was first brought to the screen with the 1980 miniseries starring Richard Chamberlain and Toshiro Mifune. And they lay out the elaborate five-step process of translating their English words into Japanese Dialogue.