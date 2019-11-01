- ‘Game of Thrones’ showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss were supposed to do three new ‘Star Wars’ movies. They’ve now bailed on that, likely for a variety of reasons.
- WarnerMedia’s HBO Max arrives in May 2020 at $15 a month, the exact same price as a current HBO Now subscription. The service will have tons of content, but will it be enough to pull in new subscribers?
- Apple TV+ is here and the reviews for the first shows aren’t so hot, but they’ve probably got enough big-name talent to still draw curious viewers.
Hollywood news banter: ‘Star Wars’ wars
