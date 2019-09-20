- Another week, another streaming service. This time, NBCUniversal announces the forthcoming Peacock. This streamer will be different from others in that it will be postly ad supported and free to Comcast cable subscribers.
- Is AT&T planning to dump DirecTV? The telecom giant spent a whopping $49 billion to buy DirecTV just a few years ago. That was at the peak of the satellite TV market, but satellite TV services have never been as popular since.
Hollywood news banter: Peacock struts into a crowded field
Credits
Guest:
Matthew Belloni - Hollywood Reporter - @THRMattBelloni
Host:
Kim Masters
Producer:
Kaitlin Parker