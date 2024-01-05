Gary Oldman on ‘Slow Horses,’ ‘Oppenheimer,’ and being typecast

Hosted by Eric Deggans, produced by Joshua Farnham
Gary Oldman attends the BAFTA TV Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, England on May 14, 2023.

Gary Oldman attends the BAFTA TV Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, England on May 14, 2023. Photo by Fred Duval / Shutterstock

Gary Oldman is mesmerizing every moment that he’s on-screen as the very disheveled leader of a lesser MI5 spy unit in the Apple TV+ series, Slow Horses. And he still pops up in other projects, including a one-day gig as president Harry Truman in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

“I’d spent almost seven years with Chris over three Batmans and then he went quiet for a long time, then he called me. And I think I was maybe just flattered he remembered me,” Oldman jokes. 

The Academy Award-winning actor speaks to Eric Deggans about why playing Jackson Lamb in Slow Horses appealed to him and how he made a major career change after years of being typecast as what he calls a “rent-a-villain.” He also explains that “idiots” are the only thing standing in the way of him returning to writing and directing. 

