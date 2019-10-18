- For years, the big studios have been self-censoring in an effort to get their films to play in China. Now, ‘South Park’ is confronting the issue of Hollywood and China head-on. Recent very uncensored episodes have the show completely banned and scrubbed from existence in China. This is all happening against the backdrop of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.
- After a rough second quarter, Netflix recovers and continues to add subscribers. But that doesn’t mean the path ahead is easy. New streaming services are coming in less than a month.
Hollywood news banter: ‘South Park’ pulls the dragon’s tail
Credits
Guest:
Matthew Belloni - Hollywood Reporter - @THRMattBelloni
Host:
Kim Masters
Producer:
Kaitlin Parker