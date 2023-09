After a very public hiring and firing of American TV producer Chris Licht as CNN’s CEO, Warner Bros. Discovery head David Zaslav has selected Mark Thompson for the role. CNN has been at a crossroads, needing to reverse its dwindling ratings before the 2024 election. Thompson served as a top executive at the BBC, and most recently at The New York Times. Will he turn things around at the struggling network?

Plus, CNN launches a streaming channel for Max. Kim Masters and Matt Belloni discuss.