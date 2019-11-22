- The new Clint Eastwood movie ‘Richard Jewell’ includes a journalist character who shares the name with a real Atlanta-based reporter. In the movie, she sleeps with a source for information. In real life, there’s no evidence she did any such thing, and she’s no longer alive to defend herself.
- Apple is trying to get into the movie game, and they’re finding out quickly just how difficult that is. ‘The Banker,’ a movie they acquired, had to have its premiere canceled when molestation allegations came to light involving the son of the real person the movie is based on.
- Pondering the future of Star Wars, and of Kathleen Kennedy.
Hollywood news banter: The hazards of making movies about real people
