‘Seeker Music’ founder Evan Bogart on the state of the industry

People often say what’s happening in Hollywood has already happened in the music industry. With this in mind, Eric Deggans sits down to hash it over with Evan Bogart, the son of Casablanca Records founder Neil Bogart. The elder Bogart discovered such talents as Donna Summer and Curtis Mayfield. Evan — a Grammy-winning songwriter and founder of Seeker Music — breaks down the state of the recording industry: “Hey, it isn’t all bad.”

“The really positive byproduct of labels consolidating and reorganizing is that you have a lot more independent artists and a lot more independent distributors that are funding these artists. [They’re] helping them be independent, own their own masters, and be empowered,” Bogart says.

Plus, Bogart tells us the story of how he discovered Eminem while he was a 19 year-old Interscope Records employee.