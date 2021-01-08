Facebook dumps Trump, plus analysis of the ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ experiment

Following the attack on the U.S. Capitol building, Facebook blocked President Trump for the rest of his term, and Twitter suspended him for 12 hours (that blockade was lifted on Thursday).

It’s a fraught time for social media companies, as years of amplifying misinformation culminated in Wednesday’s riot. Now looking forward to a Democratic House, Senate and presidency, Facebook founder Mark Zucerkberg seems to be taking action to curb the proliferation of conspiracy theories.

In movie news, the industry continues to ponder WarnerMedia’s plan to put all its 2021 movies on HBO Max the same day they come out in theaters. Warner’s did a test run with “Wonder Woman 1984,” which began streaming Christmas Day, along with opening in theaters. There’s some initial data to suggest the superhero sequel drove some HBO Max sign-ups, but critics didn’t love the movie. And it’s unclear how many people may have signed up to watch the movie, only to cancel their subscriptions the next month.