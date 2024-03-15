When The Walking Dead actress Danai Gurira returned to the latest spinoff of the AMC series, she didn’t just stay in front of the camera. She wrote a script.

“It was great to do that. It taught me a lot about a lot of frustrations I’d had sometimes watching the mothership show,” Gurira explains. “Sometimes I was like, ‘How was that used, and not that?’ You know, like, all the things that kind of annoyed me when I'd watched the end product sometimes. And being behind the curtain, I was like, ‘Oh, that's how that happens,’”

Eric Deggans talks to Gurira and co-star Andrew Lincoln about reprising their characters in the latest The Walking Dead spinoff, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. Gurira explains the lasting power of the franchise, and Lincoln talks about the steep drop off of viewers of the original series once streaming and other distractions came on the scene.