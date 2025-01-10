Brady Corbet & Mona Fastvold: a seven year battle to make ‘The Brutalist’

Director Brady Corbet's Golden Globe winning film The Brutalist tackles the oft-toxic relationship between art and commerce. It’s a subject that Corbet and his wife and writing partner, Mona Fastvold, know from experience.

“Our story is not particularly unique,” says Corbet. “If you speak to any filmmaker, they will cite an experience they had working with someone who had very, very different ethics or values than they did. And I think that it's very complicated, because your job as a filmmaker is to protect the flame and make sure that it doesn't burn out.”

Corbet and Fastvold detail the seven-year battle to get their Post War epic to the big screen, explaining their audacious decision to make a three and a half hour film with an intermission. The pair also discuss the current state of the country, and Corbet weighs in on possible plans to demolish brutalist federal buildings.



