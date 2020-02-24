While the jury in Harvey Weinstein’s criminal trial acquitted the famous producer of the most serious charges against him, the seven men and five women did find him guilty on two counts: criminal sexual assault in the first degree and rape in the third degree. Today marks a watershed moment in the #MeToo movement, which began in October 2017 when The New York Times published their Harvey Weinstein account, followed closely by more investigative reporting in The New Yorker.

Weinstein’s future remains uncertain. He still faces charges in a separate case in Los Angeles, and his lawyer has said she will appeal today’s conviction. For the moment, however, Weinstein has been booked into jail while he awaits sentencing on March 11.