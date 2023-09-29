After 148 days of work stoppage, the Writers Guild of America leaders approved a contract with the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers — a coalition of Hollywood’s biggest studios, streaming services, and production companies. What is in the deal? What did they get and where did they compromise? Will SAG-AFTRA follow suit? Kim Masters and Matt Belloni are on the case.
- Matt Belloni - founding partner of Puck News and regular contributor to KCRW’s The Business - @MattBelloni