WGA strikes deal with AMPTP: What does it mean and will SAG-AFTRA follow suit?

Writers Guild of America signs sit near the Culver Studios in Culver City, Calif. on August 30, 2023 waiting for picketers who had been on strike since May 2 over an ongoing labor dispute with Hollywood studios.

Writers Guild of America signs sit near the Culver Studios in Culver City, Calif. on August 30, 2023 waiting for picketers who had been on strike since May 2 over an ongoing labor dispute with Hollywood studios. Photo by EQRoy / Shuttertsock

After 148 days of work stoppage, the Writers Guild of America leaders approved a contract with the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers — a coalition of Hollywood’s biggest studios, streaming services, and production companies. What is in the deal? What did they get and where did they compromise? Will SAG-AFTRA follow suit? Kim Masters and Matt Belloni are on the case. 

Kim Masters

Joshua Farnham