Screenwriter Billy Ray: the WGA strike ‘is about extinction’

Screenwriter Billy Ray attends the New York Film Festival’s premiere of "Captain Phillips" at the Alice Tully Hall on September 27, 2013.

Photo by Debby Wond on Shutterstock.

Not long ago, artificial intelligence was practically a non-issue in Hollywood’s labor talks. Now, AI is a top concern for creatives in Hollywood. With the Writers Guild on strike and SAG-AFTRA negotiating AI use with the studios, Oscar-nominated screenwriter (“Captain Phillips”), and director (“Shattered Glass,” “The Comey Rule”) Billy Ray has found a new passion. Alongside film producer Todd Garner, he now hosts “Strike Talk” — a podcast for deadline.com. In a recent episode, he engaged in a "chilling" chat with an AI he named “Poe.” 

He joins Kim Masters to talk about the guilds’ battles surrounding AI. 

“Do we think that AI ultimately becomes a tool of good?,” Ray asks. “I think history gives us many precedents to indicate that in the hands of the people we're striking against, AI is a God awful deadly force.”

Ray also discusses the present limitations and potential dangers of machine learning in the workplace, how it could soon be hosting podcasts, and whether the fast-moving technology thinks it can take over Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s job.

