The 2023 Upfronts hit New York this week, and there’s been a lot to take in. As major television companies court potential advertisers, many are seeing growing competition from streamers like Netflix and Youtube. In addition to upcoming programming lineups, this year’s event offers another consideration: Picketing WGA members preparing for a “deep strike” in a fight for better compensation and protections.

Guest host Matt Belloni of Puck News speaks with Lucas Shaw, head of entertainment at Bloomberg, about the ongoing scene.